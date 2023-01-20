Video: Anthony Smith misses weight as backup fighter for UFC 283 main event

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith missed weight for his role as a backup fighter for the UFC 283 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Smith was scheduled to step in as a replacement if either Teixeira or Hill could not compete due to injury or other reasons. However, Smith weighed in four pounds over the 205-pound title limit, hitting the scales at 209 pounds.

As a result, he will not be eligible to win the light heavyweight title if he steps in to fight either Teixeira or Hill in the main event. However, he has another two hours to cut the extra four pounds, meaning there is still a chance that he makes weight and potentially competes for the title.

Smith was originally scheduled to face Hill at a UFC Fight Night event in March, but the UFC canceled the matchup and decided to book Teixeira vs. Hill instead.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill takes place this Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.