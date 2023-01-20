 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Crooklyn’s Corner 35: 2022 MMA Awards with Aaron Bronsteter

Episode 35 discussion: TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter joins Stephie to discuss his best and worst picks of 2022

By Stephie Haynes
Year End Awards with Aaron Bronsteter

  • Rookie of the Year
  • Veteran of the Year
  • Fight of the Year
  • Round of the Year
  • KO of the Year
  • Submission of the Year
  • Comeback of the Year
  • Card of the Year
  • Coach of the Year
  • Most Improved Fighter
  • Least Improved Fighter
  • Best Microphone Presence
  • Worst Microphone Presence
  • Best Walkout
  • Best Referee
  • Best Promotion Not Named UFC
  • Best Commentator
  • Worst Commentator

