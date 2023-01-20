UFC 283 staff picks and predictions: Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4 too close to call?

The UFC is back in Brazil and with it they’re bringing a couple of title fights featuring Brazilian fan favourites. The co-main has UFC flyweight title challenger Deiveson Figuiredo taking on Brandon Moreno in their fourth fight.

The first time they fought, in 2020, it was a draw, which was enough for Figuiredo to retain his flyweight belt. Six months later Moreno won the belt off Figuiredo via submission. And six months after that Figuiredo got his revenge, taking a unanimous decision victory.

So the pair are tied at 1-1-1 heading into part four. Hopefully there is a definitive winner in this one and some closure that means we can move on to seeing both men in different match-ups.

The BE staff is torn on this one. Five of us picking The God of War and five of us are picking The Assassin Baby. Who are you picking? Tell us in the comments below.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Anton Tabuena: Easier said than done, but I think Figueiredo just needs to continue fighting smart like he did the last time, and not try to keep going for the KO, or keep exploding out of bad positions all the time. Both of these men are already very familiar with each other and very close in skill, but with the right approach again, he’ll leave less openings. And in another close fight, I think it’s Figueiredo’s physical advantages that will probably be the thing that gives him the edge he needs to put this rivalry to a close. I really enjoyed each of their first three matches, but the division needs to move on. Deiveson Figueiredo by Decision.

Zane Simon: This honestly feels nearly impossible for me to pick. If I boil it down to technical specifics, Moreno seems like the more obvious choice. His snappy jab, rugged durability, and high-energy grappling game can give (and have) Figueiredo fits. He’s the only one between these two to just go out and dominate on of their fights for a win. Thing is, that he also seems to be the one changing more from bout to bout, and letting more rounds drift away from him amid those changes. Whether it’s being too worried about Figueiredo’s power in the first fight, or not worried enough about it in the third fight I feel like close rounds are just more likely to favor the Brazilian. Add in the recent camp troubles for Moreno, and will he have a strong gameplan to approach this fight ready? I’ll go Deiveson Figueiredo by decision.

Victor Rodriguez: Worst fight to pick. The only gambling advice I can give anyone is the best advice for fights like this: don’t touch it. It’s not good for your health. It still seems that Deiveson is just a cut above with the striking and excels at staying active and a step ahead with the scrambles. Being in a better position more often than his opponents has gotten him this far, and I suspect that it’s gonna get him the win here yet again. Deiveson Figueiredo by decision.

Staff picking Figueiredo: Eddie, Chris, Anton, Zane, Victor

Staff picking Moreno: Bissell, Lewis, Dayne, Kristen, Stephie

Poll Who wins? Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno vote view results 30% Deiveson Figueiredo (38 votes)

69% Brandon Moreno (85 votes) 123 votes total Vote Now