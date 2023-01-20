You have one ranked win, I have four - Belal Muhammad fires back at Gilbert Burns for rankings jab

If Gilbert Burns wants an answer to why Belal Muhammad passed him in the UFC rankings, then he should compare their recent wins.

Ahead of his fight against Neil Magny at UFC 283 on Saturday, Burns aired out some of his grievances regarding the current landscape of the welterweight division. According to ‘Durinho,’ trying to find an opponent for the pay-per-view event was frustrating. But even more frustrating was getting bumped in the UFC rankings by Muhammad, who he claimed turned him down for a fight.

“How the heck Belal Muhammad beats Sean Brady, I have nothing to do with that, and he passes me in the rankings?,” said Burns at UFC 283 media day (video provided by MMA Fighting). “I got it. Okay, he got a couple of wins, but he never beat me. Why [did] he take my place? And he declined the fight when they offered we fight each other here in Rio. ‘Oh no.’ Why no? Because he got my place, but I think if he was still No. 5, he would say, ‘Yes.’

“That’s one thing I don’t like,” continued Burns. “It’s out of my control, but that’s a little frustrating to me. How the f—k did this guy pass me in the rankings? He never beat me and he doesn’t want to fight me. Why?”

Muhammad answered Burns, reminding the Brazilian of what they had done in their recent Octagon appearances. ‘Remember the Name’ bounced Sean Brady from unbeaten ranks at UFC 280. That was eighth consecutive win, and fourth over ranked competition.

Before his ‘Fight of the Night’ appearance against Khamzat Chimaev, Burns returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264. For Muhammad, four wins versus one win should hold more weight.

“Lol because [you] have one ranked win and I have four,” tweeted Muhammad. “And [you] begged for Masvidal fight for the last seven months.”

Though Muhammad turned him down, Burns hopes the UFC offers him that fight again after he defeats Magny.

UFC 283 goes down on Saturday, January 21, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.