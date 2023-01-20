UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill weigh-in live stream

The UFC’s first PPV of 2023 has arrived. And with it come two title fights.

Rio de Janeiro is our host city this time around, with the promotion heading south to Brazil for the first time since March 2020. That event was the UFC’s first event behind closed doors, happening just as the world was beginning to grasp the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazilian fans will hope they don’t have to wait three years for the next card to visit their country. They’ll also be hoping a couple of heroes in Brazil will leave the Octagon with their hands raised.

The main event is Glover Teixeira taking on Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. The co-main is Deiveson Figuiredo defending his UFC flyweight title against Brandon Moreno (a man he’s fought three times prior).

There is also Shogun Rua’s retirement fight on tap. He fights Ihor Poteria. Other fun match-ups on the card include Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny, Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker and Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira.

With two title fights on tap, that means four fighters will need to be very careful on the scales. If any of them are just an ounce over the limit they will lose their chance at being champion.

You can see how all that drama unfolds below. The live stream starts at 6:45 a.m ET.

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV):

Light heavyweight championship: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Flyweight championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Flyweight: Jessica Andrade vs, Lauren Murphy

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPn/ESPN+/ABC):

Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Poteria

Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Jailton Almedia vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Nicholas Dalby

Featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Farim

Bantamweight: Luan Larceda vs. Cody Stamnan

Bantamweight: Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira