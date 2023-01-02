Video: Dana White and wife exchange slaps in Cabo on NYE - ‘Never ever an excuse’

TMZ is reporting that UFC president Dana White and his wife Anne White got into an altercation with each other in a Cabo nightclub on New Years Eve. And they have video footage of the incident.

According to the article and video, the couple were enjoying the festivities in a VIP area in El Squid Roe, where things quickly escalated into physicality a few minutes into 2023. They exchange some words, and then Anne slaps Dana in the face. Dana immediately responds with his own slap to his wife’s face before they are separated.

Here is TMZ’s video of the incident:

Both White and his wife commented on the regrettable incident, stating that alcohol was to blame. Witnesses said that both were drinking heavily before the incident. Dana said that “there’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.”

Anne White had a longer statement:

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

If you or someone you know needs help regarding alcohol abuse, support can be found at the following sources:

USA - The Recovery Village - 833 554 1487

Canada - Wellness Together - 1-866-585-0445

UK - Drinkline - 0300 123 1110

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

USA - The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

UK and Ireland - Women’s Aid: 0808-2000-247

Rest of the World - HotPeachPages