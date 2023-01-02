Fights on Tap: Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis among 10 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Happy New Year, BE! Did your celebrations include watching RIZIN 40: RIZIN FF vs. Bellator MMA and Cage Warriors 148: Team Europe vs. Team USA? I hope so! With those events over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule (which officially starts next week with UFC Vegas 67!).

The UFC either announced or finalized ten fights this week, and a pair of ranked middleweights are expected to collide in the first quarter of 2023.

Derek Brunson is planning on being active this year, so he wants four fights. For his first one, it looks like he’ll be sharing the Octagon with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 285, the upcoming pay-per-view scheduled for March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In his most recent appearance, Brunson suffered a second-round TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 271 way back in February. That loss snapped a five-fight win streak for the perennial contender. As for Du Plessis, he earned the biggest win of his UFC career with a third-round submission of Darren Till at UFC 282 in December.

On the Bellator front, Bellator 290 has a new co-main event. With the light heavyweight championship fight between Vadim Nemkov and Yoel Romero canceled, the promotion has tapped the newly crowned middleweight champion to defend his title for the first time. Johnny Eblen defends against Anatoly Tokov, who earned his title shot after a first-round TKO of Muhammad Abdullah at Bellator 282.

UFC Vegas 67 — January 14

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Nick Fiore — lightweight

UFC Vegas 68 — February 4

Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson — featherweight

Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin — middleweight

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt — welterweight

Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar — flyweight

UFC 284 — February 11

Blake Bilder vs. Shane Young — featherweight

UFC Vegas 69 — February 18

AJ Fletcher vs. Themba Gorimbo — welterweight

UFC 285 — March 4

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis — middleweight

UFC San Antonio — March 25

Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — April 8

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yañez — bantamweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 290 — February 4

Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov — middleweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL Challenger Series Week 3 — February 10

Giacomo Lemos vs. Danilo Marques — heavyweight

Greg Velasco vs. Vitor Resende — heavyweight

Abraham Bably vs. Hassan Graham — heavyweight

Louie Sutherland vs. Alton Meeks — heavyweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 78 — January 21

Borys Mańkowski vs. Valeriu Mircea — lightweight

Rafał Kijańczuk vs. Marc Doussis — light heavyweight

Oskar Szczepaniak vs. Raimondas Krilavičius — lightweight