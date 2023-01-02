Filed under: MMA SQUARED: 2023 UFC title prediction and cartoon resolution Grudges made, grudges kept. That much remains. By Chris Rini Jan 2, 2023, 9:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: 2023 UFC title prediction and cartoon resolution Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA Squared, Chris Rini Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: 2023 UFC title prediction and cartoon resolution MMA SQUARED: Dana’s biggest critic takes a moment to be grateful for him View all 371 stories Get the latest gear UFC 282 Artist Series T-Shirt UFC Authentic Fight Week Bag UFC Authentic Camouflage Fight Night Shorts Paddy Pimblett Flare 8 Speaker Magomed Ankalaev 1992 T-Shirt Jan Blachowicz Polish Power T-Shirt Paddy Pimblett Baddy Live T-Shirt UFC Official Fight Gloves More From Bloody Elbow BJJ star Gordon Ryan explains why he’s not making MMA move Crooklyn’s Corner 33: 2022 MMA Awards with Zane Simon Watch unbeaten boxer Ryan Garcia’s first BJJ class ‘I have to end my sports career’ - Damir Ismagulov retires ‘I was able to knock him down’ - Burns doubts Chimaev can hang with heavy hitters UFC Stats 2022 Review: Welterweight division Loading comments...
Loading comments...