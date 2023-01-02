UFC Stats 2022 Review: Middleweight division

The UFC closed out its run of 2022 events on December 17. The promotion’s final card of the year, UFC Vegas 66, took place in the same venue where it put on its first fight card of the year, UFC Vegas 46. That facility was the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Between January 15 and December 17, there were 511 fights on 42 UFC cards. The first fight of the year was the lightweight bout between T.J. Brown and Charles Rosa. The final contest was the Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland welterweight scrap.

On November 12, Israel Adesanya put his UFC middleweight title — and perfect promotional record at 185 pounds — on the line against Alex Pereira, a man who had far fewer professional MMA bouts to his name, but who had two kickboxing victories over Adesanya. Pereira moved his combat sports record to 3-0 against Adesanya with a fifth-round TKO win. The victory gave Pereira the UFC middleweight title after just four fights with the promotion.

With no UFC cards scheduled until UFC Vegas 67 takes place on January 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Bloody Elbow looks back at the stats, facts and figures from each UFC weight division in 2022.

Today, we look at the UFC’s middleweight division.

Number of UFC fights in 2022: 511

Number of UFC middleweight fights in 2022: 64

Number of UFC middleweight title fights in 2022: 3

Number of decisions in UFC middleweight fights in 2022: 29

Number of KO / TKO finishes in UFC middleweight fights in 2022: 24

Number of submission finishes in UFC middleweight fights in 2022: 11

Number of majority decisions in UFC middleweight fights in 2022: 0

Number of split decisions in UFC middleweight fights in 2022: 6

Number of unanimous decisions in UFC middleweight fights in 2022: 23

Quickest submission in a UFC middleweight fight in 2022: Joseph Holmes submits Alen Amedovski at 1:04 of Round 1 at UFC Vegas 55

Knee was right on the button then Holmes locked up the submission #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/BCFJPJ8k5g — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 21, 2022

Latest submission in a UFC middleweight fight in 2022: Dricus Du Plessis submits Darren Till at 2:43 of Round 3 at UFC 282.

Quickest KO / TKO in a UFC middleweight fight in 2022: Chidi Njokuani KOs Marc-Andre Barriault at 0:16 of Round 1 at UFC Vegas 47

Latest KO / TKO in a three-round UFC middleweight fight in 2022: Roman Kopylov KOs Alessio Di Chirico at 1:09 of Round 3 at UFC France

Latest KO / TKO in a five-round UFC middleweight fight in 2022: Alex Pereira TKOs Israel Adesanya at 2:01 of Round 5 at UFC 281

Stats via UFCStats.