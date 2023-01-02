Crooklyn’s Corner 33: 2022 MMA Awards with Zane Simon

Welcome to Crooklyn’s Corner, the podcast that’s basically a hodgepodge of topics focused on the combat sports and entertainment community. The show will feature special interviews, fantasy matchmaking/analysis and whatever else we can come up with to keep our listeners steeped in fresh and engaging content. The show is hosted by Stephie Haynes and airs on a sporadic schedule, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated when new episodes drop.
EPISODE 33 - GUEST: ZANE SIMON
- Rookie of the Year
- Veteran of the Year
- Fight of the Year
- Comeback of the Year
- Round of the Year
- KO of the Year
- Submission of the Year
- Card of the Year
PART 2 OUT TOMORROW. SAME BAT TIME, SAME BAT CHANNEL.
