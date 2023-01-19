‘UFC said they’d give me a big fight’ - Burns ‘frustrated’ with Magny booking at UFC 283

It seems that UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns is feeling frustrated. Following a thrilling three-round battle against hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev—after which even Dana White praised ‘Durinho’ for his performance—the BJJ black belt expected a big name opponent for his next outing. But that’s not what he got.

Left waiting out the rest of 2022 since his bout in April, Durinho kept holding out hope for a match that made sense for him. When no takers could be found, the 36-year-old ended up taking a fight against seasoned veteran Neil Magny, just so he wouldn’t miss a chance to fight in his home country of Brazil at UFC 283. Nevertheless, he made it clear to Ag Fight that this was not a pairing he ever wanted.

“I was frustrated because after Chimaev, the UFC said they’d give me a big fight and I was waiting for that opponent,” Burns explained. “They tried Masvidal, but I don’t know what happened. They tried Belal, but he didn’t take it. It got to a point where I was like ‘Just give me someone’. I’m glad Magny accepted. I’m not undermining him. I’m focused. Magny is a long, experienced guy. I could say that Covignton would be next, but if I lose to Magny, I’ll fall behind. He’s really tough. I appreciate him coming to Brazil.”

Prior to his loss to Chimaev, Burns (20-5) scored a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson, back in July 2021. That win came after the 36-year-old’s first UFC title fight against then champion Kamaru Usman, which he lost via TKO, in February 2021.

UFC 283, goes down this Saturday, Jan. 21st, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The card is set to be headlined by a light heavyweight bout for the division’s vacant title, between former champion Glover Teixeira and contender Jamahal Hill. The flyweight quadrilogy title bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno is exepcted for the co-main event.