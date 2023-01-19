Diego Sanchez has yet to make his BKFC debut, but the UFC veteran is already calling for a bare-knuckle fight against the Diaz brothers.

Diaz, winner of The Ultimate Fighter 1, issued a challenge to Nick and Nate Diaz during a recent interview with John Morgan, stating that “real gangsters” fight without gloves.

“After this fight, I would love the Nate Diaz or Nick Diaz fight, that would be the ultimate. The ultimate big money fight for me with the Diaz army,” Sanchez said (h/t BJPenn.com).

Could the Diaz brothers make an appearance in @bareknucklefc sometime soon? @DiegoSanchezUFC sure hopes so.



"Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie. You know, there ain't no gloves in the streets, Nick and Nate."



Sanchez also weighs in on @PlatinumPerry, @GilbertMelendez. pic.twitter.com/awHFVQaV8H — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) January 19, 2023

“All the gangster s***, the real gangsters take the gloves off, homie,” he added. “You know, there ain’t no gloves in the streets, Nick and Nate. I know you wanna make your money, so it’s all good, I ain’t gonna get disrespectful or anything. I know they’re just making money, like all of us, as warriors in this sport.”

Sanchez is no stranger to the Diaz brothers, having defeated Nick Diaz in a wildly entertaining and back-and-forth fight at The Ultimate Fighter 2 Finale, where he won via unanimous decision.

It is rumored that Nick Diaz will be making a UFC comeback in the coming year, while younger brother Nate is currently exploring his options as a free agent. Neither fighter is likely to sign with BKFC, although the bare-knuckle fight promotion is making a strong push to sign Nate Diaz.

Related BKFC president to present Nate Diaz with an offer too good to pass up

Sanchez will make his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC Knuckle Mania 3 against former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout. That event takes place next month, February 17, at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.