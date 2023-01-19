 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Real gangsters take the gloves off’ — Diego Sanchez wants to fight Nick and Nate Diaz in BKFC

Diego Sanchez issues a challenge to the Diaz brothers.

By Lewis Mckeever
/ new
UFC 253 Adesanya v Costa
Diego Sanchez warms up ahead of his fight with Jake Matthews at UFC 253.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Diego Sanchez has yet to make his BKFC debut, but the UFC veteran is already calling for a bare-knuckle fight against the Diaz brothers.

Diaz, winner of The Ultimate Fighter 1, issued a challenge to Nick and Nate Diaz during a recent interview with John Morgan, stating that “real gangsters” fight without gloves.

“After this fight, I would love the Nate Diaz or Nick Diaz fight, that would be the ultimate. The ultimate big money fight for me with the Diaz army,” Sanchez said (h/t BJPenn.com).

“All the gangster s***, the real gangsters take the gloves off, homie,” he added. “You know, there ain’t no gloves in the streets, Nick and Nate. I know you wanna make your money, so it’s all good, I ain’t gonna get disrespectful or anything. I know they’re just making money, like all of us, as warriors in this sport.”

Sanchez is no stranger to the Diaz brothers, having defeated Nick Diaz in a wildly entertaining and back-and-forth fight at The Ultimate Fighter 2 Finale, where he won via unanimous decision.

It is rumored that Nick Diaz will be making a UFC comeback in the coming year, while younger brother Nate is currently exploring his options as a free agent. Neither fighter is likely to sign with BKFC, although the bare-knuckle fight promotion is making a strong push to sign Nate Diaz.

Sanchez will make his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC Knuckle Mania 3 against former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout. That event takes place next month, February 17, at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...