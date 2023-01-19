Paul Felder to replace Joe Rogan as commentator at UFC 283 in Brazil

There’s been a last-minute change to the broadcast team for this Saturday’s UFC 283 pay-per-view in Rio de Janeiro, with Paul Felder set to replace Joe Rogan as color commentator.

Rogan, who is one of the most recognizable voices in MMA, will not be present at UFC 283 presumably due to a busy schedule and the fact that he doesn’t typically cover international events.

MMA Junkie first broke the news on Tuesday, and MMA Fighting later confirmed it on the same day.

Felder is a former UFC lightweight fighter turned color commentator and MMA analyst. He will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier as part of the new broadcast team in Brazil.

The PPV will feature two title fights: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight title and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno for the flyweight belt. The event takes place this Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.