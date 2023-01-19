Jon Jones says he was ‘chosen by God’ to be an ‘undefeated fighter’

Jon Jones believes he was “chosen by God” to be an undefeated fighter and that he will be remembered as the greatest fighter of all time.

Speaking to the MMA Underground in a recent interview (h/t MMA Mania), Jones explained why he was destined to remain undefeated, stating, “I really believe in my whole heart that I was chosen by God Himself to be an undefeated fighter.”

“I really believe that with my whole spirit and my whole being. So not only do you have to beat me, but you have to beat the God I serve. I don’t believe that I was designed to lose. I may have close fights, but I truly don’t believe it’s possible for me to lose.”

Jones, of course, isn’t undefeated. He suffered a disqualification (DQ) loss to Matt Hamill in a fight that the UFC had attempted to overturn to a victory. However, despite that DQ loss, “Bones” is still considered one of the greatest fighters ever, with an impressive record of 26-1 (1 NC) and an astonishing eleven defenses of his light heavyweight title.

Jones will return to the Octagon after a three-year hiatus to take on former title challenger Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship at UFC 285. That pay-per-view, which features Jones vs. Gane as the main event, is scheduled to take place on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.