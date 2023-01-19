 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Vivisection - UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill picks, odds, & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch are back to break down this week’s UFC event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. With picks and odds for every bout on the card. From Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill in the main event down to Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
The UFC is back in Brazil for the first time since 2020, with a couple of fun title fights. In the main event of UFC 283, Glover Teixeira is set to take on Jamahal Hill for the still vacant light heavyweight strap. While Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will battle for flyweight gold for the fourth time in the co-main. Throw Gilbert Burns, Jessica Andrade, and Johnny Walker in there and the UFC has a lot of home country talent on display.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC 283 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – At 5:32, Odds 19:56, Picks, Zane: Hill, Connor: Teixeira
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – At 20:17, Odds 39:38, Picks, Zane: Figueiredo, Connor: Moreno
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny At 42:07, Odds 52:16, Picks, Both: Burns
Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy At 54:43, Odds 1:06:27, Picks, Both: Andrade
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker – At 1:08:57, Odds 1:18:59, Picks, Both: Craig

ABC PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT
Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria At 1:20, Odds 11:50, Picks, Both: Potieria
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira At 13:56, Odds 19:18, Picks, Both: Rodrigues
Thiago Moisés vs. Melquizael Costa At 20:54, Odds 30:24, Picks, Zane: Moisés, Connor: Costa
Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim At 31:46, Odds 35:29, Picks, Both: Lazzez

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida – At 38:17, Odds 42:51, Picks, Both: Almeida
Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim At 44:40, Odds 57:07, Picks, Both: Bonfim
Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby At 57:56, Odds 1:05:25, Picks, Zane: Alves, Connor: Dalby
Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos – At 1:05:39, Odds 1:12:12, Picks, Zane: Fairn, Connor: Nunes
Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann At 1:14:36, Odds 1:23:13, Picks, Both: Stamann
Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos At 1:23:33, Odds 1:27:05, Picks, Both: Oliveira

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

  • For our last event, UFC Vegas 67 ‘Strickland vs. Imavov’:
    Zane picked 9/12 for 75% and Connor also picked 9/12 for 75% as well.
  • Overall stats from UFC Fight Island 1 in July, 2020, through UFC Vegas 67 in Jan, 2023:
    Zane went 809/1254 for 64.5% and Connor went 763/1254 for 60.8%
  • 2023 Stats:
    Zane is 9/12 for 75% and Connor is 9/12 for 75%
  • 2022 Stats:
    Zane went 330/505 for 65% and Connor went 312/505 for 62%
  • 2021 Stats:
    Zane went 305/493 for 65% and Connor went 285/493 for 59%
  • July-Dec 2020 Stats:
    Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

Stats Reference Spreadsheet: Vivi Picks Stats_1.19.2023.pdf

