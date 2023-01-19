The UFC is back in Brazil for the first time since 2020, with a couple of fun title fights. In the main event of UFC 283, Glover Teixeira is set to take on Jamahal Hill for the still vacant light heavyweight strap. While Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will battle for flyweight gold for the fourth time in the co-main. Throw Gilbert Burns, Jessica Andrade, and Johnny Walker in there and the UFC has a lot of home country talent on display.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC 283 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – At 5:32, Odds 19:56, Picks, Zane: Hill, Connor: Teixeira

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – At 20:17, Odds 39:38, Picks, Zane: Figueiredo, Connor: Moreno

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny – At 42:07, Odds 52:16, Picks, Both: Burns

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy – At 54:43, Odds 1:06:27, Picks, Both: Andrade

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker – At 1:08:57, Odds 1:18:59, Picks, Both: Craig

ABC PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria – At 1:20, Odds 11:50, Picks, Both: Potieria

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira – At 13:56, Odds 19:18, Picks, Both: Rodrigues

Thiago Moisés vs. Melquizael Costa – At 20:54, Odds 30:24, Picks, Zane: Moisés, Connor: Costa

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim – At 31:46, Odds 35:29, Picks, Both: Lazzez

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida – At 38:17, Odds 42:51, Picks, Both: Almeida

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim – At 44:40, Odds 57:07, Picks, Both: Bonfim

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby – At 57:56, Odds 1:05:25, Picks, Zane: Alves, Connor: Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos – At 1:05:39, Odds 1:12:12, Picks, Zane: Fairn, Connor: Nunes

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann – At 1:14:36, Odds 1:23:13, Picks, Both: Stamann

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos – At 1:23:33, Odds 1:27:05, Picks, Both: Oliveira

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds, stats and betting whims.

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC Vegas 67 ‘Strickland vs. Imavov’ :

Zane picked 9/12 for 75% and Connor also picked 9/12 for 75% as well.

Zane picked 9/12 for 75% and Connor also picked 9/12 for 75% as well. Overall stats from UFC Fight Island 1 in July, 2020, through UFC Vegas 67 in Jan, 2023:

Zane went 809/1254 for 64.5% and Connor went 763/1254 for 60.8%

Zane went 809/1254 for 64.5% and Connor went 763/1254 for 60.8% 2023 Stats:

Zane is 9/12 for 75% and Connor is 9/12 for 75%

Zane is 9/12 for 75% and Connor is 9/12 for 75% 2022 Stats:

Zane went 330/505 for 65% and Connor went 312/505 for 62%

Zane went 330/505 for 65% and Connor went 312/505 for 62% 2021 Stats:

Zane went 305/493 for 65% and Connor went 285/493 for 59%

Zane went 305/493 for 65% and Connor went 285/493 for 59% July-Dec 2020 Stats:

Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

Stats Reference Spreadsheet: Vivi Picks Stats_1.19.2023.pdf

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, Podcast Republic. Follow your favorite ‘Bloody Elbow Presents’ hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, BeyondPod (Android), & more in the App Store! For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

Check out the new MMA Vivi Facebook Page, and be sure to “Like”, Follow, Share — At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.