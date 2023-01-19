UFC 283 midweek odds: Hill favored to win belt over Teixeira, Figueiredo in pick’em with Moreno

UFC 283 is going down this Saturday (January 21st) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and two titles will be on the line in the main and co-main events. Let’s see what the midweek odds are talking about.

In the card’s headliner, the oddsmakers are expecting the UFC’s #7 ranked 205-pounder, Jamahal Hill, to win the vacant belt instead of the promotion’s former light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira... albeit by a small margin.

The odds have Hill listed with a moneyline of -140, and betting $100 on Jamahal could possibly payout a grand total of $171.73 As for Glover, the former champion’s underdog line is sitting at +120. A successful $100 gamble on Teixeira stands to see a total return of $220.

In the co-main event we have an ultra rare tetralogy tilt going on between the current champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and the interim champ, Brandon Moreno — with the winner being declared the UFC’s undisputed flyweight champion.

This betting line has been pretty tight throughout this entire build up, but recently Moreno has pulled away a little bit as the betting favorite on more betting sites. Brandon can be found anywhere from -130 to +100, with his most common value being -125. Figueiredo is seeing similar odds. His moneyline has been spotted anywhere from -125 to +105, with his most common values being +100 and +105. What are the odds that they’ll have a fifth fight?

Check out the UFC 283 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Be sure to check back in with Bloody Elbow to catch the final betting odds on fight day, as the moneylines tend to shift a bit following the weigh-ins. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Happy hunting!