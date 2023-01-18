UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against Alexa Grasso at UFC 285

Valentina Shevchenko wanted either Alexa Grasso or Manon Fiorot for her next defense, and it looks like the UFC has made it happen.

On Wednesday, Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes reported that Shevchenko vs. Grasso is now set for UFC 285, the upcoming pay-per-view scheduled for March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In her most recent appearance, Shevchenko added a seventh defense to her resume with a split decision over Taila Santos at UFC 275 this past June. The reigning UFC flyweight champion hoped to return to the Octagon in December, but an opponent was unavailable.

Since moving from strawweight to flyweight, Grasso has rattled off four consecutive wins over Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood and Viviane Araújo. Following her win over Araújo, the Lobo Gym product suggested fighting in one more headliner before accepting her first championship opportunity. It appears as though the UFC decided Shevchenko should be next.

UFC 285 is headlined by a heavyweight championship fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. With the addition of Shevchenko vs. Grasso, the event has 12 confirmed fights.

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to UFC 285 as they become available in the coming months.