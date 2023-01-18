Conor McGregor has suggested that Francis Ngannou was misrepresented in his recent negotiations with the UFC and that “The Predator” should join Paradigm Sports for better management.

Ngannou parted ways with the UFC after allegedly rejecting an offer that would have made him “the highest-paid heavyweight” in the promotion’s history, per Dana White.

Marquel Martin of the Creative Artists Agency currently represents Ngannou out of Los Angeles. However, McGregor feels he would be better off at Paradigm Sports, the company that represents McGregor.

Conor McGregor reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xuhi40V7MM — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) January 17, 2023

“Correct representation is imperative. Seek @paradigmsports!,” McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, wrote in an Instagram story.

McGregor is the most successful UFC fighter of all time, so perhaps Ngannou will consider taking “The Notorious” up on his offer and explore working with another management company moving forward.

With Ngannou now a free agent, the former UFC heavyweight champion may transition to boxing, where he is free to pursue a potential superfight with Tyson Fury.