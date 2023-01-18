UFC 283 preview: MMA legend Shogun Rua riding off into the sunset with retirement bout

No one likes to see their sports heroes age out. There’s a large swath of basketball fans who insist the last time they saw Michael Jordan don a basketball jersey was when he scored the winning jumper over Bryon Russell in 1998 to secure the Chicago Bulls their sixth title in eight years. Jordan’s years with the Washington Wizards doesn’t exist in their minds.

There is no sport more cruel to the heroes of yesteryear than MMA. Whereas Jordan would get crossed up by a younger player whom he would have schooled in his peak. He also gets a chance to answer back with a bucket in the very next play. In MMA, legends are getting KO’d and badly hurt when Father Time begins to catch up with them. Thus, MMA fans have learned hard lessons over the years, rarely celebrating a legend’s swan song as happy endings are a rarity.

UFC 283 marks the final chapter in the long and illustrious career of Mauricio Rua, better known as Shogun Rua. The UFC recognizes his decline as well as they are keeping him off the main card, allowing fans unable to fork up $80 for the main card to watch him one last time. Personally, Shogun’s last fight isn’t the reason to tune in to the prelims. Gregory Rodrigues has been a consistent violence machine and Gabriel Bonfim is one of the most hyped prospects to join the organization in the last little while. In other words, there’s reason to tune in if you don’t like the typical MMA ending to a career.

