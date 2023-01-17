‘I’m old school, I bring the fight’ - Teixeira wishes fans would recognize skill over talk

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will have another chance to take back his belt at UFC 283. Paired up against contender Jamahal Hill, the Brazilian expects a difficult fight, but has promised to deliver another exciting performance to the fans.

In an interview with Combate, Teixeira emphasized how he intends to put on a thrilling contest. At the same time, though, the 43-year-old also revealed that he doesn’t feel as appreciated as other fighters who know how to trash talk and attract attention better than he does.

“I’m super happy to have this opportunity. You can expect aggression, a thirst to win, go out there and impose my gameplan. As you can see, I’m always focused and I always put on great fights. It’s no wonder I’m one of the light heavyweights with most ‘Fight of the Night’ awards. I was awarded the best fight of 2022,”

“I always put on a show for the fans,” Glover said. “I’m not a talker. I don’t have that gift. Unfortunately, that’s what sells. I’m old school. I bring the fight. It’s sad that people don’t like that. You can tell by my followers. A lot of guys don’t fight the way I fight, they haven’t done half of what I have, but they have many more followers than me. That gets them sponsors, they get everything.”

In his last outing, Teixeira (33-8) lost the belt to Jiri Prochazka via submission in June 2022. The defeat snapped a six-fight losing streak for the 43-year-old, who bested Jan Blachowicz, Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba and Karl Roberson before facing ‘Denisa’.

UFC 283 goes down on January 21. The card is scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Alongside the main evnet, the card is set to host a flyweight title fight in the co-main, when champion Deiveson Figueiredo takes on former title-holder Brandon Moreno in their fourth encounter.