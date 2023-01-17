UFC 283 preview: Jailton Almeida is ready for primetime

The UFC returns to Brazil for the first time since 2020 and the first event in front of a live audience since 2019.

When the UFC made their first return to Brazil back in 2011, Brazilian fighters enjoyed a hell of a home field advantage as their ravenous fans set a hell of a standard for any fans to match. Perhaps I’m taking too much of the anticipated crowd noise into account, but it’s hard to believe the Brazilian fans won’t have the advantage they enjoyed so much those first few years after the UFC began making regular appearances in the original MMA hub.

Beyond that, UFC 283 is a sneaky deep card. There’s a lot of Brazilian debutants on the card, but some of those debutants are some of the more hyped prospects the UFC has had come through their doors in the last little while. Plus, there’s enough depth that one of the most promising up-and-comers the UFC has had on their roster, Jailton Almeida, isn’t even on the televised portion of the prelims, relegated to the streaming only portion. I’m not saying all the fights are more than the typical early fodder, but it’s a better card than what a causal fan might expect at first glance.