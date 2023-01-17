Report: Norma Dumont to face Karol Rosa at April UFC card

A women’s featherweight bout is reportedly the first bout added to a UFC card on April 22. According to Ag Fight’s report, Brazilians Norma Dumont and Karol are scheduled to face each other on the date.

In her last outing, Dumont (8-2) scored a unanimous decision win over Danyelle Wolf, back in September 2022. The victory made the 32-year-old recover from a split decision defeat to Macy Chiasson, in May of the same year. That loss had snapped a three-fight winning streak for the ‘Immortal’, with victories over Aspen Ladd, Felicia Spencher and Ashlee Evans-Smith.

Similarly, Rosa (16-4) will also look to begin a new win streak after a majority decision win over Lina Lasnberg, back in October 2022. Before that, the 29-year-old suffered her only Octagon loss, in a unanimous decison defeat to Sara McMann, in March of the same year. Prior to that, the Brazilian had a four-fight win streak in the UFC, with victories over Bethe Correia, Joselyne Edwards, Vanessa Melo and Lara Procopio.

Now, Dumont and Rosa are scheduled to meet at UFC Fight Night 222, on April 22. So far, no other fights have been linked to the event.