EPISODE 219

Mookie Alexander joins us to make our 2023 Champions picks, as well as to break down the main card of UFC 283.

WEEKLY PICKS REVIEW - 3:02

Mookie: Nurmagomedov, Vieira,Soriano, Ige, Imavov (2-3)

Stephie: Nurmagomedov, Vieira, Kopylov, Jackson, Imavov (2-3)

Victor: Nurmagomedov, Vieira, Soriano, Ige, Imavov (2-3)

STANDINGS

Mookie: 2-3

Stephie: 2-3

Victor: 2-3

UFC 283 - 12:00

Craig/Walker

Andrade/Murphy

Burns/Magny

Figueiredo/Moreno

Teixeira/Hill

CHAMPION PICKS 2023 - 25:18

