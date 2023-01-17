 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 219: UFC 283 preview, 2023 Champions picks with Mookie Alexander

Episode 219 discussion: Mookie Alexander stops by to join us in making our 2023 Champions picks, as well as breaking down the main card of UFC 283.

By Stephie Haynes
EPISODE 219

  • Mookie Alexander joins us to make our 2023 Champions picks, as well as to break down the main card of UFC 283.

WEEKLY PICKS REVIEW - 3:02

Mookie: Nurmagomedov, Vieira,Soriano, Ige, Imavov (2-3)

Stephie: Nurmagomedov, Vieira, Kopylov, Jackson, Imavov (2-3)

Victor: Nurmagomedov, Vieira, Soriano, Ige, Imavov (2-3)

STANDINGS

Mookie: 2-3

Stephie: 2-3

Victor: 2-3

UFC 283 - 12:00

  • Craig/Walker
  • Andrade/Murphy
  • Burns/Magny
  • Figueiredo/Moreno
  • Teixeira/Hill

CHAMPION PICKS 2023 - 25:18

