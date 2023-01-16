Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith: How to stream, ppv price, start time, full fight card

Chris Eubank Jr., who has been talked up as a future Canelo Alvarez opponent, was supposed to fight Conor Benn last year. However, a drug test failure for Benn halted what would have been a historic clash in British boxing (one that hearkened back to when those fighters’ fathers duelled in the 1990s).

But now that the Benn fight is in the wind, Eubank Jr. has turned his attention to Liam Smith. They’ll face off this Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Eubank Jr. heads into the match-up with a 32-2 (23 KO) record. His losses were to quality opponents George Groves (via unanimous decision in 2018) and Billy Joe Saunders (via split decision in 2014). He is a former WBA interim middleweight and IBO super-middleweight champion. He’s on a six fight winning streak. Most recently he beat Liam Williams by unanimous decision.

Liverpool’s Smith has a 32-3-1 (19 KO) record. His first pro loss was a ninth round KO at the hands of Canelo Alvarez, which cost him his WBO light-middleweight title. His other two losses were unanimous decisions to Jaime Munguia and Magomed Kurbanov. He won the vacant WBO Inter-Continental light-middleweight title with a tenth round TKO of Jessie Vargas in Madison Square Garden last year.

The event airs on DAZN in the US/Canada and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. The card starts at 2 p.m. ET. The main event ringwalks are expected at 5 p.m. ET.

Full Fight Card

Middleweight: Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith

British and Commonwealth welterweight championship: Ekow Essuman (c) vs. Chris Kongo

Heavyweight: Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Cruiserweight: Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki

Heavyweight: Joseph Parker vs. Jack Massey

Cruiserweight: Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta

Heavyweight: Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj

Live Stream

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith will air on DAZN in North America and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

