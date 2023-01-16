Fights on Tap: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane among 13 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
Our first pay-per-view event is here! UFC 283 features a light heavyweight championship fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill, as well as Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno IV, the first-ever tetralogy in UFC history. Before we get to those fights, let’s take a look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized 13 fights this week, and the return of a former champion is among us.
This past Saturday, we were stunned to see Francis Ngannou released from the UFC after he and the promotion failed to come to terms on a new contract. And after his release, Dana White and Co. scheduled a fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane to determine a new UFC heavyweight champion. Yes, you read that correctly. Jon Jones has an official date to return to the Octagon.
Nearly three years after his unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jones is going up from light heavyweight to heavyweight. ‘Bones’ spent years on the sidelines bulking up, and his first assignment comes against a one-time title challenger in Gane. ‘Bon Gamin’ failed to unify titles against Ngannou at UFC 270, where he suffered his first loss as a professional. From there, the French fighter rebounded with a third-round TKO of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris.
UFC 283 — January 21
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira — middleweight
First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 — February 4
Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark — light heavyweight
Jung vs. Clark was already confirmed, but shifted from UFC Seoul to UFC Vegas 68
UFC 284 — February 11
Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner — featherweight
First rep. by Red Fury MMA
Junior Tafa vs. Austen Lane — heavyweight
First rep. by ESPN FightCenter
UFC Vegas 69 — February 18
Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga — light heavyweight
First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie
Carlston Harris vs. Ramiz Brahimaj — welterweight
UFC 285 — March 4
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane — heavyweight
UFC 286 — March 18
Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez — welterweight
Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo — women’s flyweight
First rep. by Miller on the Outside The Box podcast with Xaria Bloom
Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev — lightweight
First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman — welterweight
UFC San Antonio — March 25
Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr — featherweight
First rep. by BRKRZ
Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander — featherweight
First rep. by Dylan Rush of Cageside Press
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 291 — February 25
Youcef Ouabbas vs. Steven Hill — middleweight
Lucie Bertaud vs. Sabriye Sengül — women’s flyweight
Bellator 292 — March 10
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson — lightweight
First rep. by Brian Martin of OC Register
Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexandr Shabliy — lightweight
First rep. by Brian Martin of OC Register
Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell — bantamweight
Wladmir Gouvea vs. Sean Tucker — heavyweight
Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley — middleweight
Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez — bantamweight
First rep. by Danny Segura and Nolan King of MMA Junkie
Bellator Paris — May 12
Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards — middleweight
Sidney Outlaw vs. Mansour Barnaoui — lightweight
Saul Rogers vs. Davy Gallon — lightweight
Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah — lightweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 78 — January 21
Łukasz Sudolski vs. Kleber Silva — light heavyweight
Łukasz Rajewski vs. Sahil Siraj — lightweight
