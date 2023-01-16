Fights on Tap: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane among 13 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Our first pay-per-view event is here! UFC 283 features a light heavyweight championship fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill, as well as Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno IV, the first-ever tetralogy in UFC history. Before we get to those fights, let’s take a look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 13 fights this week, and the return of a former champion is among us.

This past Saturday, we were stunned to see Francis Ngannou released from the UFC after he and the promotion failed to come to terms on a new contract. And after his release, Dana White and Co. scheduled a fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane to determine a new UFC heavyweight champion. Yes, you read that correctly. Jon Jones has an official date to return to the Octagon.

Nearly three years after his unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jones is going up from light heavyweight to heavyweight. ‘Bones’ spent years on the sidelines bulking up, and his first assignment comes against a one-time title challenger in Gane. ‘Bon Gamin’ failed to unify titles against Ngannou at UFC 270, where he suffered his first loss as a professional. From there, the French fighter rebounded with a third-round TKO of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris.

UFC 283 — January 21

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira — middleweight

UFC Vegas 68 — February 4

Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark — light heavyweight

Jung vs. Clark shifted from UFC Seoul to UFC Vegas 68

UFC 284 — February 11

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner — featherweight

Junior Tafa vs. Austen Lane — heavyweight

UFC Vegas 69 — February 18

Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga — light heavyweight

Carlston Harris vs. Ramiz Brahimaj — welterweight

UFC 285 — March 4

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane — heavyweight

UFC 286 — March 18

Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez — welterweight

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo — women’s flyweight

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev — lightweight

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman — welterweight

UFC San Antonio — March 25

Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr — featherweight

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander — featherweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 291 — February 25

Youcef Ouabbas vs. Steven Hill — middleweight

Lucie Bertaud vs. Sabriye Sengül — women’s flyweight

Bellator 292 — March 10

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson — lightweight

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexandr Shabliy — lightweight

Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell — bantamweight

Wladmir Gouvea vs. Sean Tucker — heavyweight

Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley — middleweight

Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez — bantamweight

Bellator Paris — May 12

Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards — middleweight

Sidney Outlaw vs. Mansour Barnaoui — lightweight

Saul Rogers vs. Davy Gallon — lightweight

Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah — lightweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 78 — January 21

Łukasz Sudolski vs. Kleber Silva — light heavyweight

Łukasz Rajewski vs. Sahil Siraj — lightweight