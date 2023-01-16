Abdul Razak Alhassan goes on tirade against ‘p—sy’ Joaquin Buckley after UFC win

Abdul Razak Alhassan went nuclear on Joaquin Buckley at his post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday.

Following his second-round KO of Claudio Ribeiro, Alhassan used his time on the microphone to send a fiery challenge to Buckley, who he lost a split decision to at UFC Vegas 48 this past February. Given their reputations as knockout artists, ‘Judo Thunder’ thought he and ‘New Mansa’ would stand and trade punches. When the fight went on differently, Alhassan was enraged.

“I want to fight that b—h ass Buckley again,” said Alhassan (video provided by MMA Fighting). “If anybody sees him, tell him I said he’s a f—king b—h. He’s a p—y. Can I say that? He’s a f—king p—y, like a big-ass p—y. Okay, so, I know it’s the fight game. But when you talk so much s—t, right? And you stand in front of another guy and be like, ‘I’m going to knock you the f—k out,’ okay? We had an agreement. Let’s go in the center of the ring. Let’s f—king bang and see who the f—k is going to go down first.

“That b—h ass felt one punch and was like, ‘Oh, let me take you down.’ You’re a b—h, Buckley,” continued Alhassan. “If you’re watching this, you’re a b—h. I want to whoop your ass, I swear. You’re a f—king b—h. Sorry, man. He’s still a b—h.”

Aside from some pain in his leg because of the leg kicks he took from Ribeiro, Alhassan left the Octagon with little to no damage. He would love a quick turnaround, and Buckley is his preferred opponent.

“I want a rematch with that f—king b—h so I can f—k him up,” said Alhassan. “Buckley, if you’re a man, come and fight me again. You are a b—h again.”

Alhassan is 2-1 in his past three appearances.