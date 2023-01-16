UFC 283 Picks & UFC Vegas 67 Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the upcoming “A Walk Across Dirty Water and Straight Into Murderer’s Row: A Memoir”, & the ‘fight book’, “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, as well as the recently released ‘Bad Boss Brief’ Podcast. He is joined by his co-hort, the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face!’ Podcast, co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast, & he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change’ Podcast, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner’ Podcast.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ picks while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT”. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 67 REACTIONS —

“UFC kicks the year off with a thrilling contender clash that will see No. 7 ranked middleweight Sean Strickland take on No. 12 ranked Nassourdine Imavov. Though both men are ranked at middleweight, this special main event will take place at light heavyweight. Also, No. 13 ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige squares off with streaking Damon Jackson.” h/t: UFC.com

Here’s a look at what transpired...

Overall, this 12-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet sub, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. BONUSES included — POTN: Allan Nascimento, Umar Nurmagomedov, Roman Kopylov, & Dan Ige. NO FOTN.

Official UFC Vegas 67 Scorecards

MAIN CARD

At 2:06 – 11. MAIN: 205lbs – Sean Strickland #6 (26-5) DEF. Nassourdine Imavov #13 (12-4) – via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

At 7:14 – 10. CO-MAIN: 145lbs – Dan Ige (16-6) DEF. Damon Jackson (22-5) – via KO (left hook) at 4:13 of Round 2

At 10:50 – 9. 185lbs – Roman Kopylov (10-2) DEF. Punahele Soriano (9-3) – via TKO (strikes) at 3:19 of Round 2

At 12:25 – 8. 135lbs – Raquel Pennington (15-8) DEF. Ketlen Vieira (13-3) – via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

At 14:54 – 7. 135lbs – Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) DEF. Raoni Barcelos (17-4) – via KO (left hand) at 4:40 of Round

PRELIMS

At 19:14 – 6. 135lbs – Javid Basharat (14-0) DEF. Mateus Mendonça (10-1) – via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 19:49 – 5. 185lbs – Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5) DEF. Claudio Ribeiro (10-3) – via KO (punches) at 0:28 of Round 2

At 20:20 – 4. 155lbs – Mateusz Rębecki (17-1) DEF. Nick Fiore (6-1) – via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

At 21:09 – 3. 125lbs – Allan Nascimento (20-6) vs. Carlos Hernandez (8-2) – via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:16 of Round 1

At 21:48 – OFF TOPIC: JONES VS GANE FIGHT NEWS REACTIONS

At 25:52 – 2. 145lbs – Daniel Argueta (9-1) DEF. Nick Aguirre (7-1) – via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 25:59 – 1. 125lbs – Charles Johnson (13-3) DEF. Jimmy Flick (16-6) – viaTKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 1

UFC 283: ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ & ‘Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4’ PICKS — AT 26:27

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC 283 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the #JeunesseArena out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, January 21st., 2023..

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC 283 (19 Cares):

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. JAN. 21 — 10/7PM ETPT (15 CARES)

At 53:18 OFF TOPIC: Dana White with Brett Okamoto - Stephie Gets to Rant

15. UFC Vacant LHW Title Bout - 205lbs: Glover Teixeira (33-8) vs. Jamahal Hill (11-1) — At 51:04, 3 Cares

14. UFC Flyweight Title Bout - 125lbs: Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2) vs. Brandon Moreno (20-6) — At 43:10, 3 Cares

13. 170lbs: Gilbert Burns (20-5) vs. Neil Magny (27-9) — At 39:40, 3 Cares

12. 125lbs: Jéssica Andrade (23-9) vs. Lauren Murphy (16-5) — At 38:47, 3 Cares

11. 205lbs: Paul Craig E/J (16-5) vs. Johnny Walker S (19-7) — At 35:54, 3 Cares (But Split)

ABC/ESPN FEATURED PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT (4 Cares)

10. 205lbs: Mauricio Rua (27-13) vs. Ihor Potieria (18-3) — At 35:09

9. 185lbs: Gregory Rodrigues (13-4) vs. Brunno Ferreira (9-0) — At 33:32, 1 Care (Stephie)

8. 155lbs: Thiago Moisés (16-6) vs. Melquizael Costa (19-5) — At 33:20

7. 170lbs: Gabriel Bonfim (13-0) vs. Mounir Lazzez (11-2) — At 32:29

6. 265lbs: Jailton Almeida (17-2) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-7) — At 30:33, 3 Cares

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT (0 Cares)

5. 155lbs: Terrance McKinney (13-4) vs. Ismael Bonfim (18-3) — At 29:02

4. 170lbs: Warlley Alves (14-5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (20-4) — At 28:46

3. 145lbs: Josiane Nunes (9-1) vs. Zarah Faim (6-4) — At 28:32

2. 135lbs: Luan Lacerda (12-1) vs. Cody Stamann (20-5) — At 28:11

1. 135lbs: Daniel Marcos (13-0) vs. Saimon Oliveira (18-4) — At 27:58

Be sure to follow John on twitter @heynottheface, you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and Eugene is @EugeneSRobinson.

