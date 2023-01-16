UFC Vegas 67: In-depth stats breakdown from the Strickland vs. Imavov fight card

The first UFC fight card of 2023, UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov, is in the books. In the main event, Sean Strickland defeated Nassourdine Imavov after accepting the fight on short notice. In the evening’s co-headliner, Dan Ige put the brakes on a three-fight losing skid by ending Damon Jackson’s four-fight winning streak via knockout. In addition, to the big wins by those UFC veterans, another long-tenured fighter picked up another win as Raquel Pennington extended her career-high winning streak to five victories in a row by defeating the higher-ranked Ketlen Vieira.

Below, we take a deep dive into the stats from the event, which went down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streamed on ESPN+.

Fights: 11

Unanimous Decisions: 4

Split Decisions: 1

KO/TKOs: 5

Submissions: 1

Fights by weight division:

Light heavyweight: 1

Middleweight: 2

Lightweight: 1

Featherweight: 2

Bantamweight: 2

Flyweight: 2

Women’s bantamweight: 1

Short notice? No problem!



Sean Strickland kicks off his 2023 with the main event victory pic.twitter.com/fQ9msJ7f6C — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

Total Knockdowns Landed: 3

Total Submission Attempts: 4

Total Reversals: 3

UMAR SHOWED POWER TO END IT IN ROUND 1 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/XX7cBcICBI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 2,227

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 1,084

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 1,743

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 685

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 333

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 268

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 151

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 131

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 1,976

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 888

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 157

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 119

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 94

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 77

Total Strikes Attempted: 2,640

Total Strikes Landed: 1,436

Total Takedowns Attempted: 49

Total Takedowns Landed: 19

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Allan Nascimento submits Carlos Hernandez at 3:16 of Round 1 via rear-naked choke

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Dan Ige knock out Damon Jackson at 4:13 of Round 2 via punch to head at distance

Most takedowns: Dan Argueta four on six attempts vs. Nick Aguirre

Most submission attempts: Dan Argueta two vs. Nick Aguirre

Most knockdowns: Three fighters with one each: Abdul Razak Alhassan, Umar Nurmagomedov, Dan Ige

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Javid Basharat landed 95 of 130 attempts vs. Mateus Mendonca. Basharat won the fight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

KOPYLOV WITH THE RELENTLESS FINISH AT #UFCVEGAS67 pic.twitter.com/GV1t3Cefff — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

