UFC Vegas 67: In-depth stats breakdown from the Strickland vs. Imavov fight card

The first UFC fight card of 2023, UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov, is in the books. In the main event, Sean Strickland defeated Nassourdine Imavov after accepting the fight on short notice. In the evening’s co-headliner, Dan Ige put the brakes on a three-fight losing skid by ending Damon Jackson’s four-fight winning streak via knockout. In addition, to the big wins by those UFC veterans, another long-tenured fighter picked up another win as Raquel Pennington extended her career-high winning streak to five victories in a row by defeating the higher-ranked Ketlen Vieira.
Below, we take a deep dive into the stats from the event, which went down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streamed on ESPN+.
Fights: 11
Unanimous Decisions: 4
Split Decisions: 1
KO/TKOs: 5
Submissions: 1
WHAT A WALK OFF BY @DYNAMITEDAN808 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/p2f5xUn34r— UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023
Fights by weight division:
Light heavyweight: 1
Middleweight: 2
Lightweight: 1
Featherweight: 2
Bantamweight: 2
Flyweight: 2
Women’s bantamweight: 1
Short notice? No problem!— UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023
Sean Strickland kicks off his 2023 with the main event victory pic.twitter.com/fQ9msJ7f6C
Total Knockdowns Landed: 3
Total Submission Attempts: 4
Total Reversals: 3
UMAR SHOWED POWER TO END IT IN ROUND 1 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/XX7cBcICBI— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023
Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 2,227
Total Significant Strikes Landed: 1,084
Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 1,743
Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 685
Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 333
Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 268
Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 151
Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 131
Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 1,976
Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 888
Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 157
Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 119
Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 94
Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 77
The power from @JudoRazak is UNSTOPPABLE #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/32rZkD9lSB— UFC (@ufc) January 14, 2023
Total Strikes Attempted: 2,640
Total Strikes Landed: 1,436
Total Takedowns Attempted: 49
Total Takedowns Landed: 19
Bringing that , indeed!!! @InnerGMMA gets the TKO to kick things off! #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/XAPZTcvhyy— UFC (@ufc) January 14, 2023
Shortest Three-Round Fight: Allan Nascimento submits Carlos Hernandez at 3:16 of Round 1 via rear-naked choke
Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Dan Ige knock out Damon Jackson at 4:13 of Round 2 via punch to head at distance
Most takedowns: Dan Argueta four on six attempts vs. Nick Aguirre
Most submission attempts: Dan Argueta two vs. Nick Aguirre
Most knockdowns: Three fighters with one each: Abdul Razak Alhassan, Umar Nurmagomedov, Dan Ige
Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Javid Basharat landed 95 of 130 attempts vs. Mateus Mendonca. Basharat won the fight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
KOPYLOV WITH THE RELENTLESS FINISH AT #UFCVEGAS67 pic.twitter.com/GV1t3Cefff— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023
Stats: Via UFC Stats
