Share All sharing options for: UFC 283: ‘Texiera vs. Hill’ & ‘Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest PPV (pay-per-view) event 2022 has to offer, UFC 283, which goes down on Saturday, January 21st when the UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

We get two great title fights this weekend; in the main event, the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is featuring a blockbuster Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Title showdown, with a must-watch thriller that will see perennial fan favorite, No. 2 ranked Glover Teixeira (33-8), battle No. 7 ranked Jamahal Hill (11-1).

Meanwhile, in UFC 283’s PPV (pay-per-view) co-main event brings us yet another title bout, we get the massively popular, No. 1 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2) vs No. 2 ranked Brandon Moreno (20-6), making history with their fourth battle against one another.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing a must see tilt between Welterweights Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny, and more!

The UFC 283 main PPV card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+ PPV with a start time of 10/7PM ETPT, this is preceded with five Featured Prelims on ABC/ESPN at 8/5PM ETPT, and the massive 15-bout event starting off with five Early Prelims on UFC FIghtPass at 6/3PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.