MMA community reacts to Francis Ngannou’s shock exit from the UFC

Well, it’s official: Francis Ngannou is no longer under contract with the UFC.
The news of Ngannou’s departure came as a shock to the MMA community, as he was not only one of the biggest stars in the promotion but also the reigning UFC heavyweight champion at the time.
“The Predator” had been in a public contract dispute with the UFC the past year and was one of the most vocal critics of fighter pay, demanding higher pay across the board.
UFC president Dana White, who has had problems with Ngannou in the past, claimed Ngannou turned down a deal that would have made him “the highest paid heavyweight” in UFC history.
Ngannou has yet to release a public statement on his departure, but that hasn’t stopped the MMA community from speculating about his next move and what led to his sudden exit.
Check out some of the reactions below, courtesy of Twitter.
Francis Ngannou is officially clear to sign a deal with someone else. White says they are going to wave any right to match and let him go elsewhere. He is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion. White says they offered him a deal that would have made him the highest paid HW ever.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 15, 2023
January 15, 2023
So, per Dana White, Francis Ngannou is a free agent. Stripped of the title. Waived exclusive negotiating window, no matching rights clause. Unrestricted free agency for the best MMA heavyweight in the world.— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 15, 2023
Man I will miss Francis, scariest man to ever step foot in the UFC. Good luck on the next chapter @francis_ngannou pic.twitter.com/32yWyZ201y— schwick (@schwick6) January 15, 2023
The UFC are making a huge mistake if they let Francis sign with someone else.— MMA Commander (@CommanderMma) January 14, 2023
He’s mainstream. Power on another level. Exciting. Good character. Great story. Jones v Ngannou would be an absolutely massive fight, and for the sake of a couple million they’re losing out on tens… pic.twitter.com/yuaN6iEnhh
Fighters in other promotions when they found out Francis Ngannou is a free agent pic.twitter.com/fg3uhGrGD2— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 15, 2023
The first fighter to reach the end of his contract thanks to the “sunset clause” which was put into contracts thanks to these guys:https://t.co/Xgekyi7Ye6 #MMAFA #AlizAct2MMA— MMAFA (@MMAFA) January 15, 2023
Join us @francis_ngannou! https://t.co/0rJZ9pqgPs pic.twitter.com/clrfUDV0z4
Dana White wasting no time slandering Francis Ngannou: “Francis is in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk. He wants to fight lesser opponents for more money” pic.twitter.com/jt0v5rXzZS— Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) January 15, 2023
Francis Ngannou to his ex UFC colleagues after his first PFL fight: pic.twitter.com/xnOpnvuVXA— Chaz (@OliveSZNMMA) January 10, 2023
Kamaru Usman ❌— Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) January 15, 2023
Israel Adesanya ❌
Francis Ngannou ❌
The trio is no more. pic.twitter.com/eCSeTm8PfG
Francis Ngannou: *posts pic with a family member wearing a PFL shirt*— MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) January 14, 2023
The UFC: pic.twitter.com/eRIpDJH1yE
Francis Ngannou may have the greatest backstory out of all the champions and the UFC couldn't build it.— Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) January 14, 2023
Every megastar the company has ever had is not because of Dana White but in spite of him.
Dana framing this as Ngannou saying "I don't want to compete at this level anymore" is fucking hysterical— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 15, 2023
With Ngannou now a free agent, it will be interesting to see which promotion he decides to sign with or whether he will pursue a career in boxing.
