MMA community reacts to Francis Ngannou’s shock exit from the UFC

Well, it’s official: Francis Ngannou is no longer under contract with the UFC.

The news of Ngannou’s departure came as a shock to the MMA community, as he was not only one of the biggest stars in the promotion but also the reigning UFC heavyweight champion at the time.

“The Predator” had been in a public contract dispute with the UFC the past year and was one of the most vocal critics of fighter pay, demanding higher pay across the board.

UFC president Dana White, who has had problems with Ngannou in the past, claimed Ngannou turned down a deal that would have made him “the highest paid heavyweight” in UFC history.

Ngannou has yet to release a public statement on his departure, but that hasn’t stopped the MMA community from speculating about his next move and what led to his sudden exit.

Check out some of the reactions below, courtesy of Twitter.

Francis Ngannou is officially clear to sign a deal with someone else. White says they are going to wave any right to match and let him go elsewhere. He is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion. White says they offered him a deal that would have made him the highest paid HW ever. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 15, 2023

So, per Dana White, Francis Ngannou is a free agent. Stripped of the title. Waived exclusive negotiating window, no matching rights clause. Unrestricted free agency for the best MMA heavyweight in the world. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 15, 2023

Man I will miss Francis, scariest man to ever step foot in the UFC. Good luck on the next chapter @francis_ngannou pic.twitter.com/32yWyZ201y — schwick (@schwick6) January 15, 2023

The UFC are making a huge mistake if they let Francis sign with someone else.



He’s mainstream. Power on another level. Exciting. Good character. Great story. Jones v Ngannou would be an absolutely massive fight, and for the sake of a couple million they’re losing out on tens… pic.twitter.com/yuaN6iEnhh — MMA Commander (@CommanderMma) January 14, 2023

Fighters in other promotions when they found out Francis Ngannou is a free agent pic.twitter.com/fg3uhGrGD2 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 15, 2023

The first fighter to reach the end of his contract thanks to the “sunset clause” which was put into contracts thanks to these guys:https://t.co/Xgekyi7Ye6 #MMAFA #AlizAct2MMA



Join us @francis_ngannou! https://t.co/0rJZ9pqgPs pic.twitter.com/clrfUDV0z4 — MMAFA (@MMAFA) January 15, 2023

Dana White wasting no time slandering Francis Ngannou: “Francis is in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk. He wants to fight lesser opponents for more money” pic.twitter.com/jt0v5rXzZS — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) January 15, 2023

Francis Ngannou to his ex UFC colleagues after his first PFL fight: pic.twitter.com/xnOpnvuVXA — Chaz (@OliveSZNMMA) January 10, 2023

Kamaru Usman ❌

Israel Adesanya ❌

Francis Ngannou ❌



The trio is no more. pic.twitter.com/eCSeTm8PfG — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) January 15, 2023

Francis Ngannou: *posts pic with a family member wearing a PFL shirt*



The UFC: pic.twitter.com/eRIpDJH1yE — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) January 14, 2023

Francis Ngannou may have the greatest backstory out of all the champions and the UFC couldn't build it.



Every megastar the company has ever had is not because of Dana White but in spite of him. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) January 14, 2023

Dana framing this as Ngannou saying "I don't want to compete at this level anymore" is fucking hysterical — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 15, 2023

With Ngannou now a free agent, it will be interesting to see which promotion he decides to sign with or whether he will pursue a career in boxing.