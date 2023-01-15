UFC Vegas 67: ‘Strickland vs Imavov’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon & his co-hort Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, January 14th, 2023, with a breakdown of the the first UFC event of 2023; UFC Vegas 67: ‘Strickland vs Imavov’ — a now 12-bout Fight Night event which took place from the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

“UFC kicks the year off with a thrilling contender clash that will see No. 7 ranked middleweight Sean Strickland take on No. 12 ranked Nassourdine Imavov. Though both men are ranked at middleweight, this special main event will take place at light heavyweight. Also, No. 13 ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige squares off with streaking Damon Jackson.” h/t: UFC.com

Here’s a look at what transpired...

Overall, this 12-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet sub, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Allan Nascimento, Umar Nurmagomedov, Roman Kopylov, & Dan Ige. NO FOTN.

Official UFC Vegas 67 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | 7/4PM ETPT

11. MAIN: 205lbs – Sean Strickland #6 (26-5) DEF. Nassourdine Imavov #13 (12-4) – via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

10. CO-MAIN: 145lbs – Dan Ige (16-6) DEF. Damon Jackson (22-5) – via KO (left hook) at 4:13 of Round 2

9. 185lbs – Roman Kopylov (10-2) DEF. Punahele Soriano (9-3) – via TKO (strikes) at 3:19 of Round 2

8. 135lbs – Raquel Pennington (15-8) DEF. Ketlen Vieira (13-3) – via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

7. 135lbs – Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) DEF. Raoni Barcelos (17-4) – via KO (left hand) at 4:40 of Round 1

PRELIMS

6. 135lbs – Javid Basharat (14-0) DEF. Mateus Mendonça (10-1) – via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. 185lbs – Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5) DEF. Claudio Ribeiro (10-3) – via KO (punches) at 0:28 of Round 2

4. 155lbs – Mateusz Rębecki (17-1) DEF. Nick Fiore (6-1) – via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

3. 125lbs – Allan Nascimento (20-6) vs. Carlos Hernandez (8-2) – via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:16 of Round 1

2. 145lbs – Daniel Argueta (9-1) DEF. Nick Aguirre (7-1) – via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

125lbs – Charles Johnson (13-3) DEF. Jimmy Flick (16-6) – viaTKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 1

Be sure to follow Zane - @TheZaneSimon & Eddie - @TheEddieMercado; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings.

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, Podcast Republic. Follow your favorite ‘Bloody Elbow Presents’ hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, BeyondPod (Android), & more in the App Store! For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

Join us again for another episode of the ‘6th Round’ next weekend. Zane will be back with Eddie to give you hot takes, possible next fights and reactions for the overall event when we review the UFC 283: ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ & ‘Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4’ PPV next Saturday, January 21, 2023!