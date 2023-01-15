UFC 283: ‘Teixeira vs Hill’ & ‘Figueiredo vs Moreno 4’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon & his co-hort Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, with a breakdown of the the first UFC PPV (pay-per-view) event of 2023; UFC 283: ‘Teixeira vs Hill’ & ‘Figueiredo vs Moreno 4’ — a 15-bout card which took place from the Jeunesse Arena from Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. UFC’s first event in Brazil since UFC 239 in May 2019.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Here’s a look at what transpired...

Overall, this massive 15-bout card saw five exciting first round finishes, seven thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet subs, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included — POTN: Ismael Bonfim and Jailton Almeida. FOTN: Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira.

Here’s a look at the UFC 283: ‘Teixeira vs Hill’ & ‘Figueiredo vs Moreno 4’ fight card, updated records & full results from the event —

Official UFC 283 Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. JAN. 21

15. UFC Vacant LHW Title Bout - Jamahal Hill (12-1) DEF. Glover Teixeira (33-9) — via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

14. UFC Flyweight Title Bout - Brandon Moreno (21-6) DEF. Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3) — via TKO [doctor stoppage] at 5:00 of Round 3

13. Gilbert Burns (21-5) DEF. Neil Magny (27-10) — via submission [arm-triangle choke] at 4:15 of Round 1

12. Jéssica Andrade (24-9) DEF. Lauren Murphy (16-6) — via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

11. Johnny Walker (20-7) DEF. Paul Craig (16-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:16 of Round 1

ABC/ESPN FEATURED PRELIMS

10. Ihor Potieria (19-3) DEF. Mauricio Rua (27-14) — via TKO [strikes] at 4:05 of Round 1

9. Brunno Ferreira (10-0) DEF. Gregory Rodrigues (13-5) — via KO [left hand] at 4:13 of Round 1

8. Thiago Moisés (17-6) DEF. Melquizael Costa (19-6) — via submission [rear-naked choke] at 4:05 of Round 2

7. Gabriel Bonfim (14-0) DEF. Mounir Lazzez (11-3) — via submission [guillotine choke] at 0:49 of Round 1

UFC FIGHTPASS/ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS

6. Jailton Almeida (18-2) DEF. Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-8) — via TKO [strikes] at 2:56 of Round 2

5. Cody Stamann (21-5) DEF. Luan Lacerda (12-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Ismael Bonfim (19-3) DEF. Terrance McKinney (13-5) — via KO [flying knee] at 2:17 of Round 2

3. Nicolas Dalby (21-4) DEF. Warlley Alves (14-6) — via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

2. Josiane Nunes (10-1) DEF. Zarah Faim (6-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

1. Daniel Marcos (14-0) DEF. Saimon Oliveira (18-5) — via KO [strikes] at 2:18 of Round 2

