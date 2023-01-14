‘Them boys scrapped’ - Pros react to Sean Strickland’s win over Imavov at UFC Vegas 67

He did not score a finish, but Sean Strickland managed to secure another win, this time around on short notice. After going five rounds against prospect Nassourdine Imavov, ‘Tarzan’ managed to snap a two-fight losing skid and pick up a much needed win at UFC Vegas 67. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.
This is a good fight here, Strickland coming in last minute,, I think Strickland will win this fight.— STORMIN NORMAN PARKE (@norman_parke) January 15, 2023
Strickland pressure is .. If he can throw his punches a lil straighter, he just might find a button! #UFCVegas66— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) January 15, 2023
Strickland shooting takedowns #UFCVegas67— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 15, 2023
He doesn’t like the pressure, Note to self! #UFCVegas67— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) January 15, 2023
I love this bout. Both fighters standing toe to toe. #UFCVegas67— John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) January 15, 2023
Imavav needs to be more patient stop getting wild— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 15, 2023
Them boys scrapped!! Great fight! #UFCVegas67— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023
This is the Strickland I’ve been waiting to see. Way to dig deep— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) January 15, 2023
#UFCVegas67
Great scrap #UFCVegas67— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) January 15, 2023
There was a lot to be impressed by in this match!!! Strickland is a beast and Imavov is pressive!!! Solid fight#ufcvegas47— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023
Strickland out- worked him #UFCVegas67— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) January 15, 2023
It’s really good to see Sean Strickland back in the cage. Haven’t seen him fight since his main event fight last year. #UFCVegas66— Grant KGD Dawson (@dawsongrant20y1) January 15, 2023
48-47 how?— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) January 15, 2023
Loading comments...