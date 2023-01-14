‘Them boys scrapped’ - Pros react to Sean Strickland’s win over Imavov at UFC Vegas 67

He did not score a finish, but Sean Strickland managed to secure another win, this time around on short notice. After going five rounds against prospect Nassourdine Imavov, ‘Tarzan’ managed to snap a two-fight losing skid and pick up a much needed win at UFC Vegas 67. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

This is a good fight here, Strickland coming in last minute,, I think Strickland will win this fight. — STORMIN NORMAN PARKE (@norman_parke) January 15, 2023

Strickland pressure is .. If he can throw his punches a lil straighter, he just might find a button! #UFCVegas66 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) January 15, 2023

Strickland shooting takedowns #UFCVegas67 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 15, 2023

He doesn’t like the pressure, Note to self! #UFCVegas67 — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) January 15, 2023

I love this bout. Both fighters standing toe to toe. #UFCVegas67 — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) January 15, 2023

Imavav needs to be more patient stop getting wild — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 15, 2023

Them boys scrapped!! Great fight! #UFCVegas67 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023

This is the Strickland I’ve been waiting to see. Way to dig deep

#UFCVegas67 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) January 15, 2023

There was a lot to be impressed by in this match!!! Strickland is a beast and Imavov is pressive!!! Solid fight#ufcvegas47 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023

Strickland out- worked him #UFCVegas67 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) January 15, 2023

It’s really good to see Sean Strickland back in the cage. Haven’t seen him fight since his main event fight last year. #UFCVegas66 — Grant KGD Dawson (@dawsongrant20y1) January 15, 2023