‘Them boys scrapped’ - Pros react to Sean Strickland’s win over Imavov at UFC Vegas 67

Sean Strickland defeated Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Sean Strickland defeated Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

He did not score a finish, but Sean Strickland managed to secure another win, this time around on short notice. After going five rounds against prospect Nassourdine Imavov, ‘Tarzan’ managed to snap a two-fight losing skid and pick up a much needed win at UFC Vegas 67. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

