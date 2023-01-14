‘Sent him to hell’ - Twitter reacts to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr at Misfits Boxing 4

In another celebrity boxing match, British rapper quickly finished pro gamer FaZe Temperrr when they met in England’s capital of London. Two minutes into the first round, the Brit caught his opponent with a flush left hand that sent the Brazilian down for good, securing the third knockout win of KSI’s career.

On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the quick, but memorable fight.

Timid touch of the glove from Temper — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) January 14, 2023

Sent him to hellllll — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) January 14, 2023

‼️ KSI KOs FaZe Temperrr in round one. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 14, 2023

KSI has the worst fanbase ever pic.twitter.com/MMNRHHzPmp — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 14, 2023

The look on FaZe Temperrr's face after being KOd by KSI… pic.twitter.com/nAUGwt7Zan — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 14, 2023