‘Sent him to hell’ - Twitter reacts to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr at Misfits Boxing 4

KSI made quick work of FaZe Temperrr. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende Updated
KSI knocked out FaZe Temperrr in the first round.
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

In another celebrity boxing match, British rapper quickly finished pro gamer FaZe Temperrr when they met in England’s capital of London. Two minutes into the first round, the Brit caught his opponent with a flush left hand that sent the Brazilian down for good, securing the third knockout win of KSI’s career.

On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the quick, but memorable fight.

