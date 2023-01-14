UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov event goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this fight night will take place in the light heavyweight division, with late replacement Sean Strickland stepping in for Kelvin Gastelum to meet rising contender Nassourdine Imavov. The bout was supposed to go down at middleweight, but due to the last minute charge Strickland weighed in almost 10 pounds heavier than Imavov. We’ll find out if that makes any difference in the Octagon tonight.

This will be an ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a little earlier than usual. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN+. The five-fight main card is also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 7pm ET/4pm PT. For the areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass.

Main card:

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

Preliminary Card

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Nick Fiore

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez

Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre

Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson