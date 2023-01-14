UFC Vegas 67: Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov — live results, videos highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at UFC Vegas 67, which is going down at an earlier than usual start time from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The original main event for this card was supposed to be Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov, however, Kelvin had to pull out of the match. The ever-ready Sean Strickland has stepped in for Gastelum, but the short-notice nature of this situation has Strickland vs. Imavov taking lace at light heavyweight instead of middleweight.

For the co-main event of the evening, we have an unranked fighter on a four-fight winning streak going up against a ranked fighter trying to avoid a four-fight losing skid. The surging Damon Jackson will tangle with the UFC’s #13 ranked featherweight, Dan Ige.

The main card is slated for 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT, and the preliminary bouts begin at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm, PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main card:

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Light Heavyweight

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson: Featherweight

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov: Middleweight

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington: (W) Bantamweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos: Bantamweight

Prelims: