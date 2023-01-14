 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 67: Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov — live results, videos highlights

Check out the live results and highlights for UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov. 

Sean Strickland meets Nassourdine&nbsp; Imavov&nbsp;in the UFC Vegas 67 main event
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at UFC Vegas 67, which is going down at an earlier than usual start time from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The original main event for this card was supposed to be Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov, however, Kelvin had to pull out of the match. The ever-ready Sean Strickland has stepped in for Gastelum, but the short-notice nature of this situation has Strickland vs. Imavov taking lace at light heavyweight instead of middleweight.

For the co-main event of the evening, we have an unranked fighter on a four-fight winning streak going up against a ranked fighter trying to avoid a four-fight losing skid. The surging Damon Jackson will tangle with the UFC’s #13 ranked featherweight, Dan Ige.

The main card is slated for 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT, and the preliminary bouts begin at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm, PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main card:

  • Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Light Heavyweight
  • Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson: Featherweight
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov: Middleweight
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington: (W) Bantamweight
  • Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos: Bantamweight

Prelims:

  • Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonça: Bantamweight
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro: Middleweight
  • Mateusz Rębecki vs. Nick Fiore: Lightweight
  • Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez: Flyweight
  • Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre: Featherweight
  • Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson: Flyweight

