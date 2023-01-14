Boxing odds: Select bookmakers are offering moneylines for KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr exhibition

It was supposed to be KSI vs. Dillon Danis at tonight’s Misfits Boxing event, however, after Danis pulled out from the fight less than two weeks out, social media star FaZe Temperrr stepped up to replace him. Despite exhibitions not having any declared winners, some sites are still providing betting odds for this battle of influencers.

There are currently three bookies that are offering up moneylines for this short-notice scrap, and those values are meaningfully different. First off, KSI is massively favored across the board to beat FaZe Temperrr. Another weird thing about this ‘betting on an exhibition’ scenario is how far apart the lines are.

Online site Bet365 have taxed KSI’s line the least out of the other two options, offering up the YouTube star at a still rather steep cost of -1205. Here you will also find the least lucrative underdog position for FaZe Temperrr at +700.

Next up we have 5D, which has KSI listed at -1610, with FaZe Temperrr’s line trending at +900. Then there’s the site Ref, which owns the most expensive price for KSI at -1800, while their value for FaZe Temperrr is the exact same as his 5D’s line of +900.

Will you be betting on this exhibition that will not have an actual winner at the end of it?

Check out the betting odds for KSI vs. FaZe Temper, courtesy of ProBoxingOdds:

