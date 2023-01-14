Ciryl Gane offers to welcome Jon Jones to heavyweight: ‘Where you at?’

With Jon Jones expected to make his heavyweight debut in the coming year, Ciryl Gane would gladly welcome the opportunity to face him in the Octagon.

“Bon Gamin” issued a challenge to “Bones” on Twitter, writing, “Where you at @JonnyBones? I’m free this March, Vegas.”

Where you at @JonnyBones?



I'm free this March, Vegas pic.twitter.com/vc5i0UC07f — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) January 12, 2023

Gane’s tweet comes after Francis Ngannou’s head coach, Erick Nicksick, revealed that the UFC is targeting a heavyweight superfight between Ngannou and Jones in March. But with no official confirmation from the UFC, Gane is using this as an opportunity to step in and challenge Jones himself.

It’s a smart move from Gane, especially if Jones wants to fight in March and Ngannou hasn’t recovered from his knee injury. By offering to fight Jones, Gane puts himself in a position to capitalize on Ngannou’s absence and secure what would undoubtedly be the biggest fight of his professional career.

Gane last fought at UFC Fight Night 209 where he defeated Tai Tuivasa in the main event, winning via third-round KO. He is currently #1 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, with his only loss to current champion Ngannou.