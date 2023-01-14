Gunnar Nelson returns against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 286

Gunnar Nelson is set for his return to the Octagon after a year away.

According to his upcoming opponent, Nelson and Daniel Rodriguez have agreed to fight at UFC 286. ‘D-Rod’ announced the pairing on his Instagram stories.

Following back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns, Nelson was sidelined for nearly three years with injuries. When he returned, ’Gunni’ earned a unanimous decision over Takashi Sato at UFC London this past March.

Rodriguez suffered his second UFC loss at UFC Vegas 64, where he was submitted by Neil Magny. Prior to that, the 36-year-old was on a four-fight win streak that included decisions over Mike Perry, Kevin Lee and Li Jingliang.

UFC 286 is scheduled for Sat., March 18, at the O2 Arena in London, England. No headliner is announced, but it is rumored that the trilogy between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman will get top billing. The current line-up is as follows:

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

Jai Herbert vs. Ľudovít Klein

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller

Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to the event as they become available in the coming months.