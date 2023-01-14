‘Let’s give the fans what they want’ - Michael Johnson calls out Tony Ferguson for rematch

Michael Johnson is interested in a rematch with Tony Ferguson.

Johnson and Ferguson first fought at UFC on FOX 3, where the ‘Menace’ defeated ‘El Cucuy’ by unanimous decision nearly 11 years ago. After his first UFC loss, Ferguson rattled off 12 consecutive wins, one of which saw him become an interim UFC lightweight champion.

However, Ferguson has hit a slump recently, going 0-5 in his past five fights. Though some have said Ferguson should consider retirement, the former champion has decided against it. And if he does return to the Octagon soon, then Johnson would love a second fight with him.

“Yo [Tony Ferguson], not sure if you’re still in the big game, but if so and you want to come back to [155], I’ll give you a chance to redeem yourself,” tweeted Johnson. “Or we can do it [at] 170 also! Let’s give the fans what they want!”

Ferguson has yet to respond to Johnson.

Johnson is 2-1 in his past three appearances. The Sanford MMA star snapped a four-fight losing streak with a second-round KO of Alan Patrick at UFC Vegas 54, but suffered a split decision loss to Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Vegas 58. Johnson returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over Marc Diakiese at UFC Orlando in December.