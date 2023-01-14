The French are best at giving up - Sean Strickland on UFC Vegas 67 opponent Nassourdine Imavov

Another fight week, another Sean Strickland media day. The number seven-ranked UFC middleweight contender has so far gained recognition for his colorful interviews.

Strickland was in full form on Wednesday as he spoke to the media. This is what he said about upcoming opponent Nassourdine Imavov.

“I’m not even gonna try to say that f—ng name. Let’s just call him the Frenchie. And if we learned anything about the French, what are the French best at? Giving up.

“I never really watched him fight. I know he likes to bang, he throws big punches. But he’s still f—ng French, man. That’s a hard thing to move past. There’s a lot of history of cowardice to move on from when you’re f—ng French.

“Maybe he’s gonna prove a statement, maybe he’s gonna say that his country has f—ng finally left the cowardice behind.

“The only thing the French are good at is having affairs and giving up and losing fights, but we’ll f—ng find out. Maybe he’s different.”

Strickland, who is coming off a decision loss to Jared Cannonier in December, took the fight on short notice to replace Kelvin Gastelum. The bout takes place this Saturday at the APEX.