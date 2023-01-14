KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr: Live streaming results, round by round, updates and highlights

The influencers are at it again. This time they’re at London’s Wembley Arena with a card headlined by KSI, who is arguably responsible for this current wave of celebrity boxing, who will be taking on gaming rival FaZe Temperrr.

KSI was supposed to be fighting wannabe influencer/fighter Dillon Danis. However, that fell through when Danis announced he was withdrawing from the contest. The event is being promoted by KSI’s Misfit Boxing outfit and it’s titled MF & DAZN: X-Series 004. KSI will have his Misfit Boxing cruiserweight title on the line for this one.

It will air exclusively live on DAZN pay-per-view for $36.99. The event starts at 2 p.m. ET and the main event ringwalks are expected for around 5 p.m. ET.

Bloody Elbow is your place for the round-by-round scoring, analysis and highlights of tonight’s main event. So hang out (and chat about how awful this all is in the comments, if you please).