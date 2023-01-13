The contract has been signed (allegedly), and Mike Perry is ready to fight.

Jake Paul, that is, who teased Perry could get his “lucky day” if Tommy Fury can’t make it to the ring (again) next month.

Speaking of the proposed boxing match to MMA Fighting, former UFC welterweight turned bare-knuckle boxer Perry said he is confident the fight will come together quickly if Paul keeps his end of the bargain and signs on the dotted line.

“Platinum” anticipates the fight could take place as early as next month, mid-February, at a “really cool location” he is not currently at liberty to disclose.

“I believe it was for mid-February,” Perry said. “I don’t know what I can and can’t say, [because] I want it to happen, but there was supposed to be a really cool location and that intrigued me.

“I think it happens. If it is mid-February, I’ll be ready. I’m ready this weekend. I’m going to keep working, road work, lift some weights, eat healthy, just keep feeding myself and stay hungry. That’s me. That’s what I do.”

As for the contract being fake, Perry squashed those rumors with simple logic and common sense.

“People are still in the comments think I faked the contract. What? Did I type that up? You think I typed that up? C’mon, man, I can’t type that up. It’s ridiculous, people will see it with their own eyes and still be in disbelief. It’s not like it matters. Jake’s got five pro boxing fights — if you could call them all pro boxing fights — he’s gotten a lot better since he’s been competing, he’s training all the time.

“I sparred him once, and I think it would be a great boxing match. I can’t lie, I’m a bare knuckle boxer, and I like to punch without anything, but with the gloves on I feel like I hit harder, and I think it would be interesting to see what I could do.”

If the Paul fight doesn’t happen, Perry will be keeping his options open, but he wants a “big name” for his next fight.

“We’re looking for a good name, we’re looking for a big name, but ultimately, it’s a management thing,” he said. “I’m a business product of my team, and they are going to make the best decisions for me, my career, for them so we can all benefit together. I’m sure they’re working behind the scenes finding me a big opportunity. It’s my job to stay ready for it.”

Perry last fought at BKFC 27 where he defeated Bellator standout and British fan favorite Michael “Venom” Page via unanimous decision.