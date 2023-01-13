The Show Money crew is Paul Gift, “the economist”, Jason Cruz, “the lawyer”, and John Nash, “Bloody Elbow’s Financials Columnist”, who also happens to be the man who knows everyone and everything in MMA. They bring you the business side of MMA, in depth, in a way you won’t find anywhere else!

In this episode the issues discussed include:

Discussion on the Four Big MMA Promotions: UFC, Bellator MMA, PFL (Professional Fighter’s League), ONE Championship

The Show Money Crew offers their predictions and outlook on MMA in 2023 from a business perspective

Discussion on the Jake Paul deal made with PFL

The Crew gives their take on the Slap Heard Around the World, aka: The Dana White slaps his wife incident

Be sure and follow Paul at @MMAanalytics, John at @heynottheface, and Jason at @dilletaunt for all of their twitter musings.

CHECK OUT THE AUDIO PODCAST OF THE SHOW ON BLOODY ELBOW PRESENTS SOUNDCLOUD CHANNEL:

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, Podcast Republic. Follow your favorite ‘Bloody Elbow Presents’ hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, BeyondPod (Android), & more in the App Store! For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.