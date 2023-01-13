Nick Diaz reveals why he ‘can’t stand’ Tony Ferguson’s ‘obnoxious’ fighting style

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson isn’t exactly someone you’d refer to as an orthodox fighter. For the better part of his 15-year career, “El Cucuy” employed a unique approach that made him one of the biggest threats in the 155-pound division.

But not everyone is a fan of Ferguson’s fighting style, Nick Diaz being one of them. The 39-year-old recently spoke to sports doctor Beau Hightower as he was undergoing physical therapy.

“I don’t like it. It’s obnoxious. I can’t stand that type of style. I’m not gonna knock it because that’s what you have to do. It’s like a spastic type of person (who) makes up (for) a lack of technique with those types of tactics. You have to avoid those tactics and it’s an annoying type of guy to fight.”

Diaz understands how Ferguson’s methods are part of the game. But that doesn’t make him a fan of it.

“That’s mixed martial arts for you, though. But just because it’s mixed martial arts, doesn’t mean that you should depend on these tactics that you’re allowed to do. If you have a strong base and you throw those in, then it’s one thing.

“But a lot of times, people will make up for their lack of strong base and technique with stuff like what he does.”

Ferguson is currently on a fight-fight losing streak with a record of 25-8. He last fought Nick’s younger brother Nate Diaz at UFC 279 and lost via fourth-round submission.