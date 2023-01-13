‘I never said the fight is off’ - Aljamain Sterling still planning on title defense against Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling wants Henry Cejudo to wait for their much-anticipated fight.

Sterling vs. Cejudo was rumored to happen at UFC 285, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion announced recently that a torn bicep had nixed his return at that event.

“You guys are probably wondering if we’re going to fight or not,” Sterling said on an episode of the Weekly Scraps podcast. “The fight is supposed to be myself and Henry Cejudo. I think that’s all said and done. It’s whether or not I can compete with this torn bicep again. Going through another training camp with a torn bicep, against a guy who is stronger in the wrestling department, who will use his wrestling more with inside leg trips, double legs, high crotches, and trying to run the pipe into these lifts.

“I’m going to need this bicep to compete at 100 percent,” continued Sterling. “And I don’t take Henry Cejudo lightly.”

With that announcement, Cejudo pivoted from Sterling to Sean O’Malley, the new No. 1 contender who was in line for the winner of Sterling vs. Cejudo.

“Is AljoComain fighting Henry or not, I’m confused? He said his bicep is torn,” tweeted O’Malley. “If that’s the case, let me beat up Henry.”

“Sean, you like a pack of Skittles that had an abortion,” tweeted Cejudo. “Any time, any place.”

Upon seeing Cejudo and O’Malley try to set up a fight, the ‘Funk Master’ sent a warning to ’Triple C,’ who he implored to wait one more month for his return.

.@HenryCejudo Why you running Tubbs? I never said the fight is off! I’m handling my bicep with the UFC team and doctors. You can wait another month to get your kicked. Because if you lose to @SugaSeanMMA, kiss your chance goodbye to face the real King. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2023

“[Henry Cejudo], why you running Tubbs? I never said the fight is off!,” tweeted Sterling. “I’m handling my bicep with the UFC team and doctors. You can wait another month to get your [ass] kicked. Because if you lose to [Sean O’Malley], kiss your chance goodbye to face the real King.”

If Cejudo no longer wants to wait, then Sterling says he would start ‘accepting new applications’ for his next defense. His most recent one came against T.J. Dillashaw, who he defeated by second-round TKO at UFC 280.

Cejudo has not fought in nearly three years. The Olympic Medalist exited the sport after knocking out Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.