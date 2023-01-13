UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back in our lives with an event that has ESPN+ written all over it. UFC Vegas 67 was supposed to feature Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov in the main event. However, Gastelum pulled out a few days ago after his teeth were knocked out in the gym.

Sean Strickland has stepped in, where he will hope to be probably the only fighter to headline the last card of the year and the first card of the following year. The rest of the fight card is not exactly filled with household names. Though, Javid Basharat might be something special down the line.

The card has been overshadowed mightily by what went on in Cabo. It’s there that cameras caught UFC President Dana White slapping his wife across the face. ESPN and Endevaour would like us all to forget about that now, but let’s not (after all, that’s White’s real punishment, isn’t it?)

Fighters looking to impress on Saturday will need to hit the scales on Friday morning and here we will see who went overboard on their cheat days over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

You can watch the weigh-ins in video below, provided by Ag. Fight. It goes live at 12 p.m. ET.

Full results:

Main card (7 p.m ET on ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov

Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

Prelim card (4 p.m ET on ESPN+)

Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore

Bantamweight: Mateus Mendonca vs. Javid Basharat

Flyweight: Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez

Featherweight: Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre

Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson

Flyweight: Priscilla Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks