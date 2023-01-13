 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 218: WWE sale rumors, UFC Vegas 67 preview

Episode 218 discussion: WWE reportedly up for sale to Saudi Arabia, Khabib not looking at politics career, Diego Sanchez to face retired boxer at Bareknucklemania, Bryce Mitchell calls out Alex Volkanovski

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 218

WWE rumored to be up for sale - 6:25
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/11/23549833/saudi-arabia-bid-buy-wwe-wrestling-politics-sportswashing-news

Diego Sanchez to face Austin Trout at Bareknucklemania - 14:26
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/10/23549339/diego-sanchez-bare-knuckle-boxing-former-wba-champ-austin-trout-bkfc-knucklemania-3-news

Khabib riding off into the sunset - 25:43
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/11/23549803/khabib-nurmagomedov-no-plans-pursue-political-career-retirement-mma-ufc-news

Bryce Mitchell calls out Volkanovski - 35:59
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/11/23549645/im-easy-money-bryce-mitchell-issues-angry-callout-to-ufc-champ-alexander-volkanovski-mma-news

UFC VEGAS 67

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/93279-ufc-fight-night

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos - 44:44

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington - 46:16

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov - 48:05

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson - 49:25

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov - 52:11

STANDINGS

Mookie: 0-0
Stephie: 0-0
Victor: 0-0

