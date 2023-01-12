UFC vet & PFL champ Antonio Carlos Junior cast for new season of Big Brother Brazil

From one reality show to another, nine years later. Following rumors that BJJ blackbelt Antonio Carlos Junior would be a contestant on the most watched reality show in Brazil, confirmation came today from broadcast station Globo’s official Twitter account.

O Antonio "Cara de Sapato" tá mais do que on no Camarote do #BBB23! Será que ele é brabo como todo mundo acha? Ele diz que não! #BigDay #RedeBBB pic.twitter.com/myYJiZjFxJ — TV Globo (@tvglobo) January 12, 2023

“I’m completely out of my comfort zone. I think my opponents will see me as someone strong. Fighting represents that. There’s this stereotype about fighters being angry, aggressive guys. I’m the complete opposite of that.” Antonio says in the teaser video for the show.

The long time combat sports athlete is now an official contestant on the 23rd edition of Big Brother Brazil, the longest-running, biggest reality show in the country—which has been on since 2002. The 32-year-old will be competing for a prize money of two million reais (approximately $390,000) against other celebrities and unknown entrants.

A contestant on the third season of The Ultimate Fighter Brazil, which also aired on Globo, ‘Shoeface’ became that season’s heavyweight champion, with a unanimous decision win over Vitor Miranda in the finals. IN 2023 he’ll return to the channel to see if he can survive another reality TV gauntlet.

The show begins next Monday (January 16) and follows a weekly elimination format over a stretch of 100 days, with more eliminations each week as it approaches the end. The upcoming season is set to end on April 25. Viewers can watch edits of the program daily on TV, or follow the contestants on the live broadcast for 24 hours, with a subscrpition to Globo Play (Globo’s streaming service).

The 32-year-old isn’t the only UFC vet to take their talents to the Big Brother franchise. Just last year, current UFC flyweight and former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate appeared on season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother alongside Lamar Odom, Carson Kressley, Chris Kattan, and Todd Bridges. Tate won the season, and a grand prize of $250,000.

During his PFL run, Carlos Jr. became 2022 heavyweight tournament champion by beating Emiliano Sordi, Marthin Hamlet, Delan Monte and Bruce Souto. His last defeat dates back to his exit from the UFC, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Brad Tavares, in January of 2021.