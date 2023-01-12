Bellator returns to Paris, Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards headlines

Bellator is returning to Paris.

The promotion announced on Thursday that a middleweight fight between Gegard Mousasi and Fabian Edwards would headline an upcoming event scheduled for May 12 at Accor Arena.

Mousasi has not fought since losing the Bellator Middleweight World Championship to Johnny Eblen at UFC 282 this past June. The two-time champion saw a four-fight win streak snapped, which included successful defenses against John Salter and Austin Vanderford.

Edwards had a successful 2022, defeating Lyoto Machida and Charlie Ward in back-to-back appearances at Bellator 281 and Bellator 287, respectively.

Also announced was the co-headliner, which sees Sidney Outlaw and Mansour Barnaoui compete in a quarterfinal bout in the Lightweight Grand Prix. Outlaw suffered a 27-second TKO loss to Tofiq Musayev in his most recent appearance at Bellator 283 in July. And Barnaoui scored a second-round rear-naked choke over Adam Piccolotti in his promotional debut at Bellator 287 in October.

A pair of lightweight fights were also confirmed. Saul Rogers vs. Davy Gallon and Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah are set for the preliminary portion of the event.

With these recent additions, the current line-up of Bellator Paris is as follows:

Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

Sidney Outlaw vs. Mansour Barnaoui

Saul Rogers vs. Davy Gallon

Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates to Bellator Paris as they become available in the coming months.